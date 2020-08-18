Wayne C. "Winger" Hartjes
Freedom - Wayne C. "Winger" Hartjes, age 72, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Combined Locks on March 9, 1948 to the late Julius "Tosh" and Florence (Leick) Hartjes. Winger married Kay Fink at Riverside Park on August 24, 2002. He served in the U.S. Army, spending 1968-69 in Vietnam. He worked as a millwright at Thilmany Pulp and Paper until his retirement ten years ago. Winger belonged to ABATE, the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319, DAV
, and Lions Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Brewers and Packers.
Winger is survived by his wife, Kay; children: Jesse (April) Rupiper, Tanya (friend Tommy) Hartjes, Steve (Ashley) Hartjes, Terri (Corey) Wiegert, and Chad (Noel) Pahl; grandchildren: Amy (Tony), Taylor (Danielle), Alyssa, Zack, Dominick, Dalton, Haylee, Myles, Trevor, Taylor, Blake, Desiree, Fletcher, William, Amber, and Dalton; great grandchildren: Presten, Keegan, Bobby, Colton, Kyleigh, Donte, Liam, Jasmianna, and Jayla; siblings: Dale (Sue), Mary (Jim) Heindl, Paul (Debbie), Scott, and Boyd (Daphne); mother-in-law: Alvira Fink; brothers-in-law: Tom (Kim) and Rick (Dar) Fink; and goddaughter, Melanie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Winger was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Ruleau-Zilisch; and sister-in-law, Celeste.
A celebration of Winger's life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Spike's house (508 Buchanan St. Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please bring a chair, a dish to pass is also appreciated. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.