|
|
Wayne E. Zirbel
Green Bay - Wayne Eldor Zirbel, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with his family at his side. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Mike Dabeck officiating. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy the family ask that the public make donations to St. Mary's Catholic School in Luxemburg, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020