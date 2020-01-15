Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Wayne E. Zirbel

Wayne E. Zirbel Obituary
Wayne E. Zirbel

Green Bay - Wayne Eldor Zirbel, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with his family at his side. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Mike Dabeck officiating. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy the family ask that the public make donations to St. Mary's Catholic School in Luxemburg, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
