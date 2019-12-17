|
Wayne F. Butt
Green Bay - Wayne Franklin Butt passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at his home in Green Bay where he resided most of his life.
He was born to the late Anna Mae Kendall and Ronald Gordon Butt on October 29, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Wisconsin at the age of 4. He played a big role helping run the family gas station in town with his father and brother, where he developed his love of auto mechanics. He graduated high school in 1972 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Proudly serving in the Vietnam War, he returned and then attended NWTC for automotive technician. In 1977, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart and got married on January 14, 1978. He then joined the Army and was moved to Texas for the next 4 years, until he moved back to Green Bay.
He was a proud Veteran. He enjoyed camping, vacationing, and family trips in the summer. He was very skilled in mechanics and a big lover of music. Whether he enjoyed making his kids happy or rooting for the Green Bay Packers more is still up for debate :) He was a very loved husband, father and 'pop-pop'.
He is predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Butt, and two sisters, Anna Butt and Linda Thyrion.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Robin Butt; his 4 special daughters, Tina Prenevost, Constance Butt, Jamie Butt, and Dallas Butt, all of Green Bay; eight grandchildren, Zachary Hamning (Colorado Springs, CO), Jailynn Sprewer (Bessemer, MI), Ahlena Doyen, Aryanna Godfrey, Violet Skenandore, Autumn Skenandore, Breonna Godfrey, and Charles Skenandore, all of Green Bay; three sisters, Sheila Lucht, Kimberly Goddard, Cindy (Rob) Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Dan) Bertrand, of DePere, and Karen (Mike) Monnier, of Crivitz; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Green Bay and Columbus, Ohio.
He was a unique man and had a big heart. He will be sadly missed by his friends, family and all who had the chance to connect with him.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation is from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park where graveside Military Rites will take place. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Wayne's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019