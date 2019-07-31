Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Maribel - Wayne F. Romsos, 75, of Maribel, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 30, 2019.Family and friends may visit at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:45am. A service will be held at 11:00am. Full obituary to follow in Friday's paper. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
