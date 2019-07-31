|
Wayne F. Romsos
Maribel - Wayne F. Romsos, 75, of Maribel, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 30, 2019.Family and friends may visit at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:45am. A service will be held at 11:00am. Full obituary to follow in Friday's paper. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
