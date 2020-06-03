Wayne HalbrookDenmark - Wayne Robert Halbrook passed away on June 1, 2020 at Aurora Baycare in Green Bay after a long struggle with health issues.Wayne was born on February 15, 1935 in Loomis, Wisconsin to Leo and Helen (Schroeder) Halbrook. He was the youngest of four children. Wayne and his family moved to Denmark, Wisconsin where he attended and graduated from Denmark High School. Before school each morning he would work at the Denmark Bakery, which he talked about fondly. After graduating high school Wayne served his country with the United States Army in the German theatre.Wayne met and married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Siudzinski, on January 5, 1957. They were blessed with six children, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren over the course of their 63 years of marriage.Wayne drove truck and later worked in the office at Fort Howard Steel. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling in their RV and his trips out West and Canada for hunting and fishing. Wayne's summers were split between their cabin on Lake Noquebay in Crivitz and maintaining a massive garden in the backyard. Wayne always had a love of polka music. Most Sundays were filled with the sounds of the "Polka, Polka, Polka" Show and he would travel to see his favorite band, The Mark Jirikovec Band, whenever he could.Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Halbrook; daughters, Linda (Doc Buelter) Halbrook, Diane Heyrman, and Lori (Dan) Oehldrich; sons, Mark Halbrook, and Jeff (Cindy) Halbrook; grandchildren, Amanda (Nate), Christopher (Devon), Julie, Kara (Donald), Bob (Jenah), Jon (Liz), Andy (Stephanie), Adam (Nancy), Dustin, Devin (Hailey); and great-grandchildren, Sean, Dylan, Lucy, Kenzie, and Addilynn. He is further survived by brothers, Jim Halbrook, Dick (Bette) Halbrook and sister, Joan Warner.Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Ann; brother-in-law, Robert Warner and sister-in-law, Doris Halbrook.Family and friends may gather at the Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Rd. R - Denmark, WI to celebrate Wayne's life on Thursday, June 11th 2020. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM, with a sharing of stories and memories to follow. Due to state and federal guidelines wearing of masks and social distancing are encouraged.The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mendoza from Aurora Baycare who cared for Wayne for the last 15 years of his life. He was one of the few physicians who really listened and took an interest in his care.