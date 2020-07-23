1/1
Wayne K. Muenster
Wayne K. Muenster

Seymour - Wayne Karl Muenster, 76, of Seymour, WI, passed away peacefully in his very well-deserved sleep Wednesday evening, July 15th, 2020. His church was outdoors in the woods and on his farm. His religion was nature and caring for the land and the animals. His heart was shared generously with those closest to him. His palette enjoyed the occasional sip of Crown Royal.

Through his selfless actions, tireless work ethic and through a great deal of strain on his body, he provided his wife of 54 years, Gin (Virginia) and his sons, Matt and Andy, with all they needed to build and provide for the rich lives they all lead today. A man of few words but a wealth of knowledge, he had a kind, guarded and deliberate soul. Often, his actions spoke louder than his words. To his wife, his sons and their spouses, Kate Walthour & Heather McDonald Muenster, and his very special and beloved grandsons, Jackson Andy Muenster & Rhys Avery Wayne Muenster, he made his love crystal clear. They were his true pride and joy.

Wayne is also survived by his sister Jean Errington and Judy Gonnering, sisters-in-law Donna Matenear, Carole Willems and Mary Lou Melchert, brothers-in-law Ron Kressin and Gary Melchert, as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and neighbors.

He was greeted in heaven by his parents Clarence and Laura, Father and Mother-in-Law Walter and Ruth Melchert, brother Glenn, sister Carol Kressin, brothers-in-law Bill Errington, Ves Gonnering and Mike Willems.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later time with his friends and his family. In Lieu of other expressions of sympathy a Memorial Fund has been established in his name.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Liza Mayfield
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tammy Kirk
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DONALD
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
My condolences to the Muenster family.
Karl
Acquaintance
