Wayne K. MuensterSeymour - Wayne Karl Muenster, 76, of Seymour, WI, passed away peacefully in his very well-deserved sleep Wednesday evening, July 15th, 2020. His church was outdoors in the woods and on his farm. His religion was nature and caring for the land and the animals. His heart was shared generously with those closest to him. His palette enjoyed the occasional sip of Crown Royal.Through his selfless actions, tireless work ethic and through a great deal of strain on his body, he provided his wife of 54 years, Gin (Virginia) and his sons, Matt and Andy, with all they needed to build and provide for the rich lives they all lead today. A man of few words but a wealth of knowledge, he had a kind, guarded and deliberate soul. Often, his actions spoke louder than his words. To his wife, his sons and their spouses, Kate Walthour & Heather McDonald Muenster, and his very special and beloved grandsons, Jackson Andy Muenster & Rhys Avery Wayne Muenster, he made his love crystal clear. They were his true pride and joy.Wayne is also survived by his sister Jean Errington and Judy Gonnering, sisters-in-law Donna Matenear, Carole Willems and Mary Lou Melchert, brothers-in-law Ron Kressin and Gary Melchert, as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and neighbors.He was greeted in heaven by his parents Clarence and Laura, Father and Mother-in-Law Walter and Ruth Melchert, brother Glenn, sister Carol Kressin, brothers-in-law Bill Errington, Ves Gonnering and Mike Willems.A Celebration of his life will be held at a later time with his friends and his family. In Lieu of other expressions of sympathy a Memorial Fund has been established in his name.