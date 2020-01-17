|
Wayne Knoll
De Pere - Wayne K. Knoll, 85, of De Pere, departed this life peacefully at Unity Hospice (Meng Residence) on 1/16/2020. Wayne was born 1/22/1934 in Omro, WI to the late Jess & Mary (Bitter) Knoll. He married Nadine Layden (Menges) on 9/27/1980 and taught English at Shiocton High School before becoming a guidance counselor at Franklin Jr. High/Middle School in Green Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Nadine, children: Cheryl (Randy) Moss, Lisa DeBeck and John Layden, grandchildren: Brian & David Moss, Kathryn (Ben) Jerdee, Elisabeth (Jared) Portz, John Reed Layden and Garrett & Ryan Menges. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Gregory, his brother, Keith and his nephew, Mark Ickstadt.
Visitation will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1350 Bond St in Green Bay from 5-7 pm on Wed, 1/22/2020 and Thurs 9:30 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. For more obituary information, please see Newcomer Funeral Home's website at www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020