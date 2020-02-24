|
Wayne L. Zimmerman
Green Bay - Wayne Lee Zimmerman passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age 83 in a local Green Bay hospital.
Wayne was born June 14, 1936 in Shawano to Arnold and Elsie (Raddant) Zimmerman. He moved to Green Bay early in life and he graduated from Green Bay West high School in 1954. He married Patricia Lewis on July 28, 1956 who preceded him in death in 2019. Together they had four children and shared 62 years of amazing adventures.
Wayne began his career at Culvert Supply and the Green Bay Pulliam Plant. Wayne then continued with Wisconsin Public Service for 34 years until his retirement in 1997.
When Wayne retired in 1997 he and Pat were never home after that. They traveled to Civil War battlefields, Presidential museums and libraries, to Minnesota and Michigan to visit children and grandchildren and to all the casinos in between. The highlight of their travels was their tour of Alaska to celebrate their 50th anniversary. After Pat's stroke in 2005, Wayne became her primary caregiver, cooking, shopping, baking, cleaning all while taking care of the cabin and house. And still they were always on the go!
He is survived by son, Bruce (Brenda); their children Chris, Grant (Annie), Garrett (Laurie), Eric (Leslie), Stephen (Samantha) and Laura (Tyler). Her daughter, Carol (Keith) Oelke and their children Nicholas and Amanda. Fred's son, Zachary; daughter, Melissa Stone and their mother Lisa. Great grandchildren, Grace, Wyatt, Christian, Connor and Tomi. One sister-in-law, Gloria Murphy of Morgan. He is also survived by nieces and nephews who always included Wayne in their family celebrations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Darwin; sister, Judy; sons, Daniel in 1957 and Fred in 2002. Sister-in-law, Colleen Swenby; brothers-in-law, Howard Murphy and Paul Swenby.
Wayne was blessed with long time traveling companions, Cy & Jackie Krajewski, Sandy & Harold DeMoulin of Green Bay and Chuck and the late Pat Erler of Hemet CA. Thank you to these very special people in Wayne's life; the Thursday morning breakfast group, the daily mall walker group and especially Mae and Mike. Wayne was blessed to have his grandson Zak in Green Bay to help him and enjoy weekly dinners with.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St, Green Bay, from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made directly to the Green Bay Salvation Army.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020