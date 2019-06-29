|
Wayne Paral
Kewaunee - Wayne Paral, Age 76 of Kewaunee died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home. He was born on May 9, 1943 in Kewaunee to the late Clarence and Edna (Ihlenfeldt) Paral.
He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1961. He then served in the U. S. Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964.
Wayne married Judy Raduenz June 5, 1965 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He and Judy farmed in the Town of Carlton all of his life until retiring.
He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Bellevue . He enjoyed his collection of antique Case Tractors and his Marine Corp memorabilia.
Survivors include Judy, his wife of fifty-four years; six daughters and four sons-in-law: Debbie Seville, DePere; Brenda and John Sauer, Bellevue; Becky and Greg Shafer, Mosinee; Lisa and Jeff Hogan, Mount Pleasant, WI; Tanya Paral, Green Bay; Missy and Brad Pyan, DePere; ten grandchildren: Emily (Craig) Premetz; Elizabeth and Rebeka Sauer; Jakob and Rachael Shafer; Jack and Georgia Hogan; Henry, Lucy and Oliver Pyan; two great grandsons: Parker and Ezra Premetz; one brother: Kenneth Paral, Kewaunee; sisters-in-law: Marion (Wally) Kasten; Linda Prahl; Betty (Ron) Ramesh; Dorothy Roehlig; Karen Bosdeck; brothers-in-law: Jim Schley; Jim (Mary) Raduenz; Mark (Sue) Raduenz. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gerhardt and Irma Raduenz; two grandchildren: Abigail and Gregory Shafer; one sister-in-law: Janet Schley; three brothers-in-law: Merlin Prahl; Wayne Bosdeck and Rein Roehlig.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Visitation continues on Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Rd. Green Bay after 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Schultz officiating with full military rites following. Entombment will be in Knollwood Mausoleum.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.
The family would like to thank the V.A. in Green Bay for all of their help with his medical needs, especially to his dialysis team, Carlton Fire Department, Kewaunee Rescue and police departments, Bill, Barbara Ann, Ed, Claire, Aaron, Tom and Francis.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019