Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
3186 Eaton Rd.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
3186 Eaton Rd.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Paral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Paral


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Paral Obituary
Wayne Paral

Kewaunee - Wayne Paral, Age 76 of Kewaunee died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home. He was born on May 9, 1943 in Kewaunee to the late Clarence and Edna (Ihlenfeldt) Paral.

He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1961. He then served in the U. S. Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964.

Wayne married Judy Raduenz June 5, 1965 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He and Judy farmed in the Town of Carlton all of his life until retiring.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Bellevue . He enjoyed his collection of antique Case Tractors and his Marine Corp memorabilia.

Survivors include Judy, his wife of fifty-four years; six daughters and four sons-in-law: Debbie Seville, DePere; Brenda and John Sauer, Bellevue; Becky and Greg Shafer, Mosinee; Lisa and Jeff Hogan, Mount Pleasant, WI; Tanya Paral, Green Bay; Missy and Brad Pyan, DePere; ten grandchildren: Emily (Craig) Premetz; Elizabeth and Rebeka Sauer; Jakob and Rachael Shafer; Jack and Georgia Hogan; Henry, Lucy and Oliver Pyan; two great grandsons: Parker and Ezra Premetz; one brother: Kenneth Paral, Kewaunee; sisters-in-law: Marion (Wally) Kasten; Linda Prahl; Betty (Ron) Ramesh; Dorothy Roehlig; Karen Bosdeck; brothers-in-law: Jim Schley; Jim (Mary) Raduenz; Mark (Sue) Raduenz. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gerhardt and Irma Raduenz; two grandchildren: Abigail and Gregory Shafer; one sister-in-law: Janet Schley; three brothers-in-law: Merlin Prahl; Wayne Bosdeck and Rein Roehlig.

Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Visitation continues on Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Rd. Green Bay after 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Schultz officiating with full military rites following. Entombment will be in Knollwood Mausoleum.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.

The family would like to thank the V.A. in Green Bay for all of their help with his medical needs, especially to his dialysis team, Carlton Fire Department, Kewaunee Rescue and police departments, Bill, Barbara Ann, Ed, Claire, Aaron, Tom and Francis.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now