Wayne Petersen
Green Bay - After just a few weeks into his 89th year, Wayne Petersen passed away on October 8, 2019
Wayne was born on October 13, 1930 to Carl and Helen Petersen and grew up in the town of New Denmark.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Alvira, on May 5, 2015.
Wayne is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Phil and Kathy Petersen and grandchildren, Carolyn and Martin Petersen. He is also survived a very special niece, Cheryl Schuller, and a special nephew Chuck Petersen. While not technically younger siblings, Lynette Duckette (Johnson) and Sandy Johnson were the closest thing to younger sisters a person could have. Other special people who also survive him include Bob and Laverne Brandt, Bob and Kay Clausen, Ed Opichka, and Bob Smithem. He is also survived by his army buddy, Ronald Tucker.
Surviving in-laws include; Audrey Reckelberg, Wilma Rehbein, Adolph and Mary Reckelberg, John and Anita Schuller, Maynard and Verni Ihlenfeld and Bruce and Bernice Hanson
In addition to many nieces and nephews, he is also survived by friends and acquaintances acquired through work as a representative for Lutheran Brotherhood, membership at Christ Lutheran (Denmark and St. Paul Lutheran (Green Bay), his personal activities and well as in support of VI's activities.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents Carl and Helen (Osterloh) Petersen and step-mother Esther (Osterloh) Petersen. His older siblings, and their spouses, who have proceeded him in passing include; Donald Petersen, Melvin and Jane (Andersen) and Mabel and Ed Ruschewski. In-laws who have proceeded him include Fred Reckelberg, Donnie Rehbein, Ludwig Reckelberg, Mike and Joyce Lemke and Leo and Judy Rabas. His boss from his time at Dick Brothers Bakery, and his very best friend, Les Wilhelm, also proceeded him in death.
Family and friends may call at the Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Hwy R, Denmark, on Friday, October 18 from 4:30-7:00. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 19, from 9:30am-10:45am at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 514 S. Clay St, Green Bay. Funeral service will be at 11:00am with Rev. Nathan Nass officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.
The family would like to thank everyone who visited Wayne over the last 3 months; your care and concern lightened his journey, as well as ours. The family would also like to thank Cheryl Schuller for all the love and attention paid to Wayne over the last 5 years.
In leu of flowers, gifts to a memorial fund to fund a well to be dug to support the Lutheran Church in Zambia would be appreciated.
If you knew Wayne, it was never about him, it was always about other people. This informational obituary is per his request. A full biographical obituary will be distributed at the funeral and is available on-line.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019