Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd.
Town of Humboldt - Wayne J. "Buck" Phillips, 68, Humboldt resident, died Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at a local care facility.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday. A parish wake service will be held at 7:00 pm to close the evening. Visitation will continue on Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. after 9:30 am Monday until the time of funeral. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Monday at the church with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Burial in Holy Martyrs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Buck's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019
