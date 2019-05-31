|
Wayne "Buck" Phillips
Town of Humboldt - Wayne J. "Buck" Phillips, 68, Humboldt resident, died Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at a local care facility.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday. A parish wake service will be held at 7:00 pm to close the evening. Visitation will continue on Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. after 9:30 am Monday until the time of funeral. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Monday at the church with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. Burial in Holy Martyrs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Buck's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
