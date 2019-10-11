|
|
Wayne Walenski
Bellevue - Wayne L. Walenski, reunited with his wife on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 75.
Wayne was born October 11, 1943 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Martin and Elsie (nee: Gegare) Walenski. He served in the United States Navy from December of 1961 to December of 1963. On December 11,1965, Wayne married the love of his life, Linda (nee: Lindahl) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Green Bay and together they were blessed with three children. He worked for and retired from Konop Vending.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing anything he could outdoors, spending time with his family, and checking out the slot machines at the casinos.
Wayne is going to be deeply missed by his children, Keith (Elizabeth Heinz) Walenski, Dale (Karen) Walenski and Pam (Mike) Vincent; grandchildren, Garrett and Miranda Walenski and Drew and Kylie Vincent; siblings, Richard (Judy) Walenski, Robert (Muriel) Walenski, Floyd (Barbara) Walenski, Bernard(Ellen) Walenski, and Donna Walenski; brothers-in-law, Dean Dashnier, Steve Lindahl; sister-in-law Judy (Allen) Mattila and mother-in-law, Patricia Beckmann. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Harvey Lindahl; siblings, Darlene Dashnier, Pat (Arnold) Wendrick, and sister-in-law, Mary Walenski.
There will be a Memorial Gathering for Wayne on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at LYNDAHL FUNERAL HOME, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, from 4:30-6:30 PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Wayne's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019