Wendel John LaFortune
Oswego, IL - Wendel John LaFortune, age 94, of Oswego, IL died at his residence peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was born August 8, 1925 in Green Bay, WI the son of the late Wendell J and Gertrude M. nee Goethe LaFortune.
He served his country honorably with the US Army. Prior to his retirement in 1985 he was a production manager for Libby-McNeil NKA Nestle Co. He is a member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church in Oswego, IL.
Survivors include his wife, of 69 years, Janice M nee Omholt LaFortune, a son Craig (Ellen) LaFortune, four grandchildren Laura, Andrew, Sarah and Emma LaFortune and a brother Donald (Mickey) LaFortune.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter Barbara LaFortune, two brothers Howard and John LaFortune.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY. 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.
Interment will take place at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be direct to glioblastomafoundation.org
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020