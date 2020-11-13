Wendie S. Mayer BellMaribel - Wendie Mayer Bell of rural Maribel passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1950 to Cletus and Betty Mayer in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Wendie grew up in Green Bay, graduating from West High School in 1968. Shortly after graduation she moved to Pewaukee to pursue a career in nursing. Wendie attended Waukesha County Technical College completing course work in Practical Nursing in 1973. She also attended Northeastern Wisconsin Technical Institute and UW- Green Bay. Wendie earned a nursing degree from UWGB in 2002.She worked at several care facilities before beginning at the Brown County Mental Health Center in 1979. Wendie retired after 33 years in 2013. While working at the county, Wendie would meet the love of her life Thomas Bell. Wendie said it was love at first sight. The two of them would make a home and life together in rural Maribel, marrying and raising their horses, dogs, cats, and whatever stray animal would wander into their yard.Wendie loved animals of all kinds. She was always happy around her animals or when talking about them. She enjoyed traveling, visiting England as well as casinos around the state and country. In retirement, Wendie and Tom enjoyed going out to eat and going to the casinos. Upon return from these adventures she would say "We're winning!"Wendie is survived by her sisters: Lisa Otto of Shawano, WI and Debi Mineau of Green Bay, WI; niece Ashley Mineau and nephew Nickolas Mineau; aunts: Joyce Harwood from England and Phyllis Dawson Nichols from California; sister-in-laws: Donna (Howard) Van Hulle and Brenda (James), both from Oconto, WI; brother-in-law Daniel Bell of Milwaukee, along with many cousins, neighbors and friends.Wendie was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Thomas Bell; her parents: Cletus Mayer and Betty Mayer Dean; step-father Russell Dean and brother-in-law Dale Otto.Visitation for Wendie will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 10 AM to 11 AM. A Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Wendie will be laid to rest next to Tom at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery.Special thanks to Carrington Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice Service for all of their help and compassionate care for Wendie.