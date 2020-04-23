|
|
Wendy Lynne Prestley (née Bailey)
Wendy Lynne Prestley (née Bailey), 54, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay, Wis.
Wendy was born September 17, 1965, in Green Bay, Wis. She was the eldest daughter of William and Jean Bailey and was a graduate of Southwest High School, class of 1983. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While attending college, Wendy was a single mother to Joshua Bailey, whom she tragically lost in 1993, when he was 7 years old. She married Brian Prestley (né Prystalski) on December 31, 1993 in Madison, Wis. Wendy was mother to six children with Brian, whom she divorced in 2015. She often said that her children were her greatest joy, the salvation from her grief.
Wendy will be remembered for a host of eccentricities, an inexplicable love for Minions, a pathological desire to walk on the beach, a tendency to play therapist to strangers, and infinitely quotable advice to her children; "There ain't nothin' uckier than sittin' water."
She is survived by her six children, Robert, Joseph, Rebecca, Zachary, Elisabeth, and Abigail Prestley; their father, Brian Prestley; her father and mother, William and Jean Bailey; brother, Daniel (Jackie) Bailey; sisters, Cindy (Steve) Gottfried and Candy (Frank) Goodale; nephew, Jonathan Bailey; two dogs, Bo and Gizzy. She is further survived by numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts—including special Aunts Cheryl Wilson and Debra Munson.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her son, Joshua Bailey. She is with them now.
No service will be held while pandemic precautions are in place. Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the family may be mailed to Cindy Gottfried, PO Box 13074, Green Bay, WI 54307-3074.
Donations in Wendy's memory can also be made to House of Hope in Green Bay: www.houseofhopegb.org.
Wendy made it abundantly clear that her ashes should be scattered on the "Poor People Beach" in Sheboygan where all of her children remember picnics and sandcastles, swimming and alewives, and walks and talks with their mother down miles of shore.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020