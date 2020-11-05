1/
Wilbert James Knope Jr.
1938 - 2020
Wilbert James Knope, Jr

Wilbert James Knope, Jr., age 82, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.

A lifelong Shawano resident, "JR" was born March 23, 1938 to Wilbert J. Knope, Sr. and Lillian (Grosskopf) Knope. He attended St. James Lutheran School and Shawano High School. After high school, JR attended Badger Business School. He spent most of his career as a buyer for NEW Office Supply in Green Bay, retiring as purchasing manager.

Per his family's wishes, no public services will be held until a later date, due to the terrible impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Condolences may be sent to Kelly Karcz, W5355 N. Shore Drive, Shawano, WI 54166. Rest in peace, Dad. You fought the greatest good fight.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-3135
