Wilbert "Bert" Vander Wegen
Green Bay - Wilbert "Bert" Vander Wegen, 94, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1925, in Humboldt to Frank and Mathilda (Brufferts) Van Der Wegen.
Bert was a great man. He lived life "his" way.
He served in the Coast Guard from September 30, 1943 to February 19, 1946 as a Seaman, First Class, Reserve. He scanned the horizon from the forward crow's nest and served as a Gun Captain on a 20-millimeter anti-aircraft gun.
On October 6, 1951, Bert married Evelyn Bergman at Annunciation Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2018.
In the late 50's - early 60's, he sold cookware for Kitchen Kraft having won an award for highest sales. By day, Bert serviced and recharged fire extinguishers, put on fire demonstrations and installed sprinkler systems in restaurants for W.A. Vorphal Fire & Safety. In the evenings and on weekends, he sold fire extinguishers and smoke alarms to city dwellers and country farmers.
He was very successful and provided his family with weekend vacations every two weeks in Door County, WI where he had a service route and enjoyed camping and fishing -he had it down to a science! He always said his favorite place in the world was Rio de Janiero.
Bert ice skated by day and roller skated by night in younger days. He taught his daughter how to roller skate at 2 years of age, play pool at age 8 and house paint at 14. Those three activities continue to be her joy and relaxation.
Bert took much pride in his work, was extremely organized, and had a brilliant mind for business and things like rewiring a home. His many inventions helped improve his daughter's and wife's lives.
He always took great care of his family; was a great teacher, storyteller, father and husband. He will be greatly missed.
Bert is survived by his daughter, Karen A. Dotterer (Vander Wegen); Evelyn's brother, James (Nancy) Bergman; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers; Dr. Gordon (Louise) Vander Wegen, Robert (Elsie) Vander Wegen, Raymond (Jeanette) Vander Wegen and his sister, Helen (Clem) Klubertanz.
A burial will take place. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.