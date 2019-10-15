|
Wilbur "Bill" Springstube
Green Bay - Wilbur David "Bill" Springstube, Green Bay, 93, passed away October 14, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Hope Lutheran Church, 700 S. Superior St., De Pere, from 9:00am to 10:45am on Monday, October 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matthew Baye officiating. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral Home of De Pere is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019