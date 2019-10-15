Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
700 S. Superior St.
De Pere, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
700 S. Superior St.
De Pere, WI
Wilbur "Bill" Springstube

Wilbur "Bill" Springstube Obituary
Wilbur "Bill" Springstube

Green Bay - Wilbur David "Bill" Springstube, Green Bay, 93, passed away October 14, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Hope Lutheran Church, 700 S. Superior St., De Pere, from 9:00am to 10:45am on Monday, October 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matthew Baye officiating. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral Home of De Pere is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
