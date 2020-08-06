Wilbur W. Bostedt, Jr.Green Bay - Wilbur W. Bostedt Jr., 66, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020.He was born September 24, 1953 in Oconto, WI to Wilbur Bostedt Sr. and Laura (Arntson) Bostedt.Wilbur worked hard as a truck driver for many years. He loved his cats and living on the river. He left a lasting impression on everyone with his stories.Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Sr. and Laura Bostedt. His brothers, Roger and Tom Bostedt, his sister Barb Babiash and grandson Curtis Bostedt Jr.Wilbur is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Jorgenson, son Curtis Bostedt, brother Charles Bostedt and his 4 grandchildren (Cole, Cooper, Madisen and Karsen)There will be a memorial held for Wilbur on August 29, 2020 at 1:00pm.Location of Memorial:1221 Valley Ln, Green Bay, WI 54303.