Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home
121 Chicago St
Oconto, WI
Wiliam Charles "Mac" McLeod


1940 - 2020
Wiliam Charles "Mac" McLeod Obituary
Wiliam Charles "Mac" McLeod

Little Suamico - William Charles "Mac" McLeod, 79, Little Suamico, passed away unexpectedly Thursday Feb 13, 2020. He was born Nov 6, 1940 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to William C. and Mary E. (Pelltier) McLeod. Mac was employed for 35 years at Wisconsin Lift Truck until his retirement in the 1990's. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared his passion with his family and friends on many outings all around the country.

Mac is survived by four children, William McLeod, Dean (Gail) McLeod, Neal (Nadine) McLeod, Leslie (Jon) Werking; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five step-siblings, Kathy, Sandra, Mike, Bill and Michelle; a special cousin, Maria Maki; special friends, Jane, "Cuz", and Kenny; many other relatives and many special friends.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St, Oconto, on Saturday Feb 22, 2020 from 10 until 1 P.M.

Mac's family wishes to thank all of the nurses and staff at The Bay at Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center for all of their care and kindness. A special thanks to all of Mac's many friends he made through the years for all the fun and friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
