Willam Wetzel
Ashwaubenon - William "Bill" D. Wetzel of Ashwaubenon, passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born November 12th, 1957 in Green Bay to the late William and Joanne (Jossart) Wetzel. Bill graduated from Ashwaubenon High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Teresa Sell. Bill and Teresa were married on March 28th, 1981 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Green Bay. Bill had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew him. He loved his family more than anything. His bright personality and laughter will sadly be missed by all who were fortunate enough to make his acquaintance. Bill was active in many sports growing up, playing baseball at St. Norbert College, the Ashwaubenon A's and the Green Bay Blue Ribbons among many other teams throughout his life. Later in life, Bill was able to play on the same modified pitch softball team with his two sons, a team that won the state modified tournament, a memory his boys will remember fondly forever. He loved umpiring baseball and softball games for the WIAA as well as other youth leagues and tournaments. He was a life-long bowling enthusiast with multiple perfect "300" games and served as his league's secretary for a very long time. Bill was a supervisor at Appleton Coated for many years and worked with many fantastic people whom he respected greatly. After Appleton Coated, he went on to work at Midwest Paper.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Teresa; sons Patrick (Libby) Wetzel and Brett (Tessa) Wetzel; grandchildren Mason and Owen Wetzel; siblings Wendy Leisgang, Julie Lundin, Robert (Rae) Wetzel, Bradley (Julie) Wetzel, Mary (Chris) Connis; brothers-in-law Glenn (Jan) Sell, Thomas (Darlene) Sell and James Sell. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Marvin and Marion Sell, older brother Joseph Wetzel and brother-in-law Thomas Lundin.
A visitation will be held on Sunday August 11th at LYNDAHL FUNERAL HOME, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, from 4-7 PM and again on Monday August 12th at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2700 Babcock Rd., Ashwaubenon, from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019