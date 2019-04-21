|
|
Willard A. "Will" Chadwick
De Pere - Willard Arnold "Will" Chadwick, 91, De Pere, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2019, following a lengthy illness. The son of Eugene and Nina (Peterson) Chadwick was born on June 29, 1927 in Custer, Michigan. He was the sixth of seven children, and he was the only boy.
Will graduated from Custer High School. With many of the men in town away during World War II, he began driving the school bus at age 15. He would fix the buses whenever something was wrong and some days, he even picked up his teachers.
He was drafted in September after he turned 18, and he served in the Army. One of his jobs included putting the Nuremberg trials on microfilm. When he returned from the War, he reconnected with Elizabeth "Beth" Dodson, and they married on June 8, 1951. Together they raised three children, Cynthia, Jeffrey and Jill.
For over 25 years, Will worked at DuPont Chemical as an engineer. In his retirement, he and Beth moved to Ocean City, Maryland and later, Haines City, Florida. "We always wanted to be beach bums."
Upon moving to De Pere, Will and Beth found great purpose volunteering at the Presbyterian Food Pantry in Green Bay. Nothing brought more joy than spending time with his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or as he called them, "The GGs."
Will is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beth; his children, Cynthia Esterling, Green Bay, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Chadwick, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jill Chadwick, San Diego, California.
He is further survived by his grandchildren, Zachary (Dawn) Esterling, Dylan (Nicole) Esterling, Samantha (Jay) McDowell, Jeffrey Chadwick Jr., Ashley Holmes, Tom Malooly and Brittany Malooly; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jacob Esterling, Natalie, Campbell "Cami" and Nathan Esterling, Hunter and Ansley McDowell, Eli Holmes, and Sadie and Lane Dublin. Many extended family members also survive, including special nieces and nephews.
Will was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Nina, all of his sisters, Winnie, Francis, Tena, Gladys, Gean and Lois, his siblings-in-law, and one infant granddaughter, Dana.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A prayer service will begin at 4:00 p.m., with full Military Honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Will's honor to the Presbyterian Food Pantry, Webster Street, De Pere, or Aurora at Home Hospice. To send online condolences to the Chadwick family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice for their kindness and compassion over the last three years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019