Willard J. Kuss
Algoma - Willard "Willie" J. Kuss, 81, of Algoma passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 6, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1938 in Algoma to the late Harland and Clara (Schmitz) Kuss. After graduating from Algoma High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. On April 16, 1964 he married Jacqueline Prokash at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma. He worked at the Gambles Store in Algoma, and as a custodian at Algoma Elementary School. Willie enjoyed woodworking, camping, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Willie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline; his children Brian (Heather) Kuss, and Lisa (Kevin) Jonet; grandchildren Brianne Kuss, Alyssa Jonet, Alec Jonet, Briant Kuss, and Bella Kuss; sisters-in law Carol Ryan, Cynthia Jones, Gloria (James) Meyers, and Jill Prokash; brothers-in law Al (Laura) Prokash, and Richard Prokash; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harland and Clara Kuss; brother Arnold Kuss; sisters-in-law Geraldine Marquardt, and Linda Prokash; and brothers-in-law Larry Ryan, Ronald Marquardt, Loyal Jones, and Jack Prokash.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday October 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Algoma. The funeral service will begin at 6:45 p.m. with Father Edward Looney officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be set up by the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the kindness and loving care given to Willie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019