Willard 'Willy' L. RoffersGreen Bay - Willard 'Willy' L. Roffers, 84, Green Bay, died late Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay.Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. from 9:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Matt Simonar. Military Honors will be accorded outside of church following services and entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.A full obituary will be available on Friday, October 2, 2020.