Willard L. "Willy" Roffers
Willard 'Willy' L. Roffers

Green Bay - Willard 'Willy' L. Roffers, 84, Green Bay, died late Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay.

Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. from 9:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Matt Simonar. Military Honors will be accorded outside of church following services and entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.

A full obituary will be available on Friday, October 2, 2020.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
