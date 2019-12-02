|
|
William "Bill" A. Guns
Denmark - William "Bill" A. Guns, age 59 of Denmark, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019.
He was born to the late Raphael and Arleen Guns on January 21, 1960. He grew up in De Pere and was one of 16 children in his family. Bill graduated from East De Pere High School in 1979. He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela "Pam" Kerkhoff on October 8, 1983 and together they built a beautiful life with their two amazing children Krystal and Joshua.
Bill liked being outdoors enjoying nature and hunting and also loved spending time with family and friends. He spent countless hours working in his shop fixing small engines and being the "family mechanic". Bill found great joy in family vacations when his children were young and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. He also enjoyed the times up-north, snowmobiling, boating, three wheeling and just making memories. Bill also loved the camping trips with his family and friends and his most recent joy was bringing his grandchildren for rides in his UTV and if you ever needed to find him he'd be outside swinging on his swing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
He leaves behind his wife Pamela, children Krystal (Eric) Raleigh and Joshua (Kayla) Guns and four grandchildren Callie, Conner, Alton and Bryndel. He will also be missed by his siblings Margaret (Wayne) Dombrowicki, Lucy Sigmund, Wally (Kitty) Guns, Bernice (Tom) Gilson, Shirley (Bob) Brittnacher, Chuck (Jean) Guns, Bev (Lyle) Theim, Julie (Mark) Baugnet, Joe (Kathy) Guns, Eileen (Al) VanderKinter, Tom (Mary) Guns, Cliff Guns, Amy (John) Beyer, Carie Jens; sister-in-law Janet Titulaer, brothers-in-law Dan (Beth Vandermeulen) Kerkhoff, Paul (Kristin) Kerkhoff; Godchildren Haley Guns and Mark Theim along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raphael and Arleen Guns, father-in-law Merlin Kerkhoff and mother-in-law Ruth Kerkhoff, brother Dave Guns, brothers-in-law Pat Sigmund and Jeff Jens, sister-in-law Debbie Guns and great nephews Trevor and Travis.
Family and friends can gather at St. Mary's Glenmore Church, 5832 Big Apple Rd De Pere WI on Thursday, December 5th from 3pm-7pm followed by a prayer service being held at 7:30pm.
Bill suffered from diabetes for many years and now he is free of this disease. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) in Bill's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019