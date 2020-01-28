|
William "Willy" Allen Engebregtsen
Oconto Falls - William "Willy" Allen Engebregtsen, 58, of Oconto Falls, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Willy was born on March 30, 1961 to the late Donald and Shirley Engebregtsen. He was raised in Milwaukee before moving to the Oconto Falls area where he and his wife, Christine, established his small trucking company and raised their family. He had a passion for trucking and loved being on the road.
Willy also had a passion for his older cars. This passion for cars started a brotherhood with his closest friends. Besides his family and friends, his pride and joy was his 1933 Ford Vicky. He was a regular at local and surrounding area car shows, where he and his friends would share the best company and show off their prized possessions. After car shows, it was not out of the ordinary to find them with a hot fudge sundae to end the day.
Willy had a true heart of gold and would have dropped anything to help anyone at any time. Even though his shirt may have been dusty from sanding a fender or painted from painting a car, he would have willingly gave it to anyone that needed it.
Willy is survived by his wife, Christine; two sons, Don (Jessica) and Vince (Tiffany); four grandchildren, Silas, Kendra, Sailer, and Levi; a brother, Mike and other distant relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and his father, Don.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and the caring staffs at St Vincent Oncology and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
The family will have a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2020.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020