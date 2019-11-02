|
William "Bill" Bartelme
Green Bay - William "Bill" Bartelme, 71, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by family members and his parish priest.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. In observance of Bill's faithful service to his Country Full Military Honors will follow.
Bill was born on September 23, 1948, in Manitowoc to the late Gordon and Lorraine (Klackner) Bartelme. He proudly served his country in the military for 30 years until his honorable discharge. Bill lived most of his adult life in Green Bay and worked at Wisconsin Public Service and the Kewaunee Nuclear Plant. He was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus,. Msgr. Sylvester Borusky Council #10243. Bill enjoyed volunteering for numerous service groups and was instrumental in establishing the youth soccer league in Green Bay.
His survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra: three children; Pete, Paul and his special friend, Tacey Alsteen, Penny (Paul) Volino; one granddaughter; Allie Volino; brothers and sisters: Judy (Dan) Boesen, Jeanne (Chris) Graycarek, Tom Bartelme, Terry (Tom) Murphy, Dan Bartelme, Richard Bartelme and David (Deanna) Bartelme and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Folded Flag Foundation, 400 South Rampart Blvd Suite 400, Las Vegas, NV 89145
