1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Green Bay - William "Bill" Berndt, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away after a short illness on June 3, 2019. He was born June 22, 1933 in Antigo and on September 2, 1957 married Gisela Rommel. Bill served his country in the US Army in Germany and then went on to a career with the EAA where he spent part of his career in Alaska before moving to Wisconsin.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Private services will be held at the Veteran Cemetery in King. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2019
