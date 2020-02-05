Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bogart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) Bogart


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Bill) Bogart Obituary
William (Bill) Bogart

De Pere - William (Bill) I. Bogart, 77, De Pere, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He worked at Nicolet Paper Mill, and after retirement worked at Walmart in the produce department.

Survivors include his wife, Sue, De Pere; children: Richard (Rhonda), Sarah (Jake); grandchildren: Ellie and Ezra; 4 siblings; and 1 sister-in-law.

Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to family, Amy and Marty, and our dear friends who have been there for us always, LouAnn, Laura, Pete, Dawn and Bek.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -