William (Bill) Bogart
De Pere - William (Bill) I. Bogart, 77, De Pere, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He worked at Nicolet Paper Mill, and after retirement worked at Walmart in the produce department.
Survivors include his wife, Sue, De Pere; children: Richard (Rhonda), Sarah (Jake); grandchildren: Ellie and Ezra; 4 siblings; and 1 sister-in-law.
Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to family, Amy and Marty, and our dear friends who have been there for us always, LouAnn, Laura, Pete, Dawn and Bek.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020