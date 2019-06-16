|
|
William C. "Will" Friedrich
Green Bay - William C. "Will" Friedrich, 74, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1945, in Chicago, IL to the late Bill and Theresa Friedrich.
Will started working as at Northside Bowling Lanes and later worked 26 years for Fort Howard Paper until his retirement. Will's father owned Hawk Bowling Alley in Oregon, IL which began Will's great passion for bowling. Will made it into the Green Bay Bowling Hall of Fame and the Pro Bowlers Association. Together with his wife Barbara, they took road trips across the country as he competed in bowling competitions. On April 8, 2004, Will married Barbara (Abel) Widi on a gondola at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Will loved cats and dogs and owned many pets. He was also a huge White Sox fan and a Packers fan. When his kids were young he spent time with them playing baseball. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Will is survived by his wife Barbara; his children, Leah Friedrich, William "Billy" (Amy Baker) Friedrich, Jeff (Lori Curtindale) Friedrich; his step-daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Abel-Webb; grandchildren, Iris, Chiron, and Deirdre; brother-in-law, Rick (Chris) Widi; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be sent to the Friedrich family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019