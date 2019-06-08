|
|
William C. "Bill" Janssen
De Pere - William C. "Bill" Janssen, age 82, of De Pere, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. The son of the late Leo and Marie (Niessing) Janssen was born April 25, 1937 in Kaukauna. Bill graduated from East De Pere High School and joined the US Marines in 1956, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1962. He married Muriel H. Murphy on October 24, 1959 at St. Mary Parish in De Pere, and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2013. Following the loss of both of their spouses, Bill found love again with Jacqueline Murphy and cherished in being able to share the last few years with her. Bill was the president of Daanen & Janssen, Inc, a business which he continued since its founding in 1925 by his father, Leo Janssen, and business partner, Bill Daanen. He began his career in 1958 and proudly stayed involved in the running of the company with his son, Scott. Professionally, he was a member of the Aggregate Producers of Wisconsin. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Door County, where he had a vacation home that he graciously shared with his family and friends. Among the many other places he traveled during his life, Fort Myers, Florida was where he spent his winters for many years. Bill was an avid sports fan, enjoying watching and following all sports. He was a genuinely kind person and will be remembered for his caring spirit and selfless nature. He took great pride in his work, the company and all the individuals who worked for Daanen & Janssen over the years. Bill enjoyed time spent with his family and his Yorkie, Peaches.
Survivors include his sons: Scott (Kate) Janssen and Chris (Dennis Williams) Janssen; grandchildren: Glennie, Murphy and Frankie Janssen; loving partner: Jacqueline Murphy and her family; sister-in-law: Mary Jo Janssen; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Muriel, and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Janssen, and dear friend and brother-in-law Roger Murphy.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, June 12, from 3:00pm until the time of service at 5:30pm with Father James Neilson, O.Praem, officiating. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Bill's name to Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary at www.heanokill.org or mail (check made payable to HEA) in care of the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019