Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
View Map
William C. "Bill" Jensen


1945 - 2019
William C. "Bill" Jensen Obituary
William C. "Bill" Jensen

Green Bay - William C. (Bill) Jensen, 73, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from surgery Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born Sept 7, 1945 in Green Bay, WI to the late Herbert and Marian (Friex) Jensen. Bill graduated from Green Bay West High School class of 1963, and attended UW-Oshkosh, graduating in 1968. While in college, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carol VanEss on June 17, 1967 at Annunciation Church in Green Bay. They shared 51 wonderful years together. Bill had a successful career with Conger Industries for 38 years.

He was a very kind, loving, and humorous person. He was a devoted husband, father, papa, and friend. Bill loved traveling, reading and spending time at their condo in Door County. He was an accomplished craftsman and loved woodworking. He loved, most of all, spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; three children, Stacey (Charlie) Laundrie, Michele (Brian) Otradovec, and Matt (Courtney) Jensen; seven grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexandra and Emma Laundrie, Sophie and Jackson Otradovec, William C. and Sawyer Jensen; sisters, Sharon (Dick) Minten and Sandi Halbrook; brother, Ron (Karen) Jensen; in-laws, Mary Lou (Jim) Burns, along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Alphonse and Mary (Schrevens) VanEss; sister and brother in-laws, Phyllis and Donald Smits, Bill and Nancy VanEss.

Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Bill's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019
