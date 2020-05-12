|
|
William C. Van Deuren
Green Bay - William "Bill" Charles Van Deuren, age 76, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at his residence on May 8, 2020.
He was born on October 27, 1943 to the late Henry and Vern (Streckenbach) Van Deuren in Green Bay. Bill Graduated from Premontre in 1962, where he was on the honor roll, and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel in the ROTC.
After graduation, Bill fell in love and married the love of his life, Mary Kay Gittens on November 7, 1964. Bill had a successful career in realty for 13yrs. He was named Associate of the Month on many occasions and achieved Associate of the Year as well. Bill retired from the grocery industry as a department manager. He enjoyed grilling for the outdoor BBQ's Cub Foods would put on. He no doubt entertained and put a smile on every customer's face.
Bill was an avid sports fan and Packer season ticket holder. He loved his Packers, Brewers and Badgers. His passions included fishing on The Wolf River with his brother in law, Bruce, vacationing in Ellison Bay, bowling, cards and shooting pool. Bill was named "Top Shooter" in Oconto County for his pool skills! One thing he could not shoot, was deer. The one and only time, Bill went hunting, he had the opportunity to shoot a deer, and just could not pull the trigger. He had such a big heart.
He took pride in his Green Bay home where he resided for 45yrs. Planting every tree, shrub and flower. He loved his flower gardens and bird watching. He knew every type of bird that would come to his feeders.
Bill was known throughout the family as the best story and joke-teller. We always looked forward to his humorous entertainment! Along with his comedic personality, Bill wore his heart on his sleeve. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kay Van Deuren; one son, Ron (Kathleen) Van Deuren, Indiana; one daughter-in-law, Jenny; two grandchildren, Michaela and Karyssa; three step-grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy and Chris; one sister, Nancy Fleming, Green Bay; one brother-in-law, Bruce Ciura, Waushara; two sisters-in-law, Judy Naze, Peshtigo and Gayle Gittens, DePere; extended family Ashley Schoen and Bill Forsch; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and countless friends also survive.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Vern Van Deuren; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and James Gittens; one daughter, Michelle Van Deuren; one son, Jonathon Van Deuren; one sister Mary Ciura; one brother, Ronnie Van Duren; brothers-in-law, Gary Naze and Pat Gittens; and one niece Kathy Naze.
Bill's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice, especially Sara, Sam and Maria. As well as the nurses and doctors at Bellin, for their wonderful care, and Fr. Patrick Beno for coming to the house to administer last rites.
Cremation has occurred and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held when relatives and friends can safely gather. William will be laid to rest with his son and daughter in the Mausoleum at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Bill's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020