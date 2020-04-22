|
William C. VanHandel
Green Bay - William C. VanHandel, 85, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 12, 1934 to the late William and Marie VanHandel (Kemkes). William served his country proudly in the US Marine Corps from 1953 until 1955.
On August 23, 1958 William married the love of his life Janice Schmechel at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He worked as a machinist at Northwest Engineering for over 25 years.
After retirement in 1996, William enjoyed going to his land up North near Townsend, WI where his family and friends were always welcomed. He spent a lot of time woodworking and participating in arts and crafts with his wife and daughters. He was a life long Packer fan and never missed watching a game. William also looked forward to occasional bus trips to the casino with his wife and family.
William is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Janice VanHandel; three children: Ron (Jennifer) VanHandel, Mike VanHandel, and Stacy (Elliot) Ness; 11 grandchildren: Nick, Hayley, Steven, Charissa, Bo, Laura, Tyler, Makayla, Alyssa, Dave and Jake; 11 great-grandchildren; one son-in-law Mike Wavrunek; three brother-in-laws; two sister-in-laws and his nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Wavrunek.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will take place.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020