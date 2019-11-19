|
William Craanen
Green Bay - William J. Craanen, 84, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by his five children at New Perspective Senior Living facility in Howard, WI.
He was born July 14, 1935 to the late George and Genevieve (Coleman) Craanen. Bill lived his entire life in Green Bay. He attended Catholic Central High School and worked at Fort Howard Paper Company for 32 years. On October 1, 1966 Bill married Florence Herold at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in Green Bay, WI. They were married for 51 years. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2018. Bill loved life. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bill enjoyed camping, boating, entertaining and a good stiff drink. He was the life of the party! Bill loved his home, where he kept a meticulous yard and was always a gracious host to guests. He had a great admiration for this county and loved to travel. With map in hand Bill and Flo would pack their five kids in the car and drive across the county. Bill served his country just as his four brothers and their father. His father served in Europe in World War I, Jim served as a Chaplin in the Vietnam War and received a purple heart, John served in World War II in the Coast Guard, Bill served during peacetime in Germany, and Robert gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country as a Captain in the US Army in France in 1944.
William is survived by his children, Ann (John) Wolter of Woodbury, MN, Jennifer (Kyle) Holewinski of Neenah, Kurt Craanen of Appleton, Carrie (Joe) Buresh of Denmark and Doug Craanen; of Green Bay, grandchildren, Joe, Nick and Will Wolter, John Holewinski, Brianna and Kasey Craanen, Jake, Kate and Kyle (Karissa) Buresh, Bobby and Bryce Craanen; and one great-granddaughter, Layla Buresh; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert Craanen, John Craanen and James Craanen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th Street, Green Bay. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tim Shillcox. Entombment will take Place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 9th Street, Green Bay, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, from 10:00 am until the time of Mass.

Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Betty's Harbor Memory Care unit at New Perspectives Senior Living Facility for their loving care and patience these past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019