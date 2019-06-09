William D. "Bill" Handler



De Pere - William D. "Bill" Handler, age 87, of De Pere, succumbed to cancer at his home, surrounded by his family, Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born August 20, 1931 in Neenah, son of the late William John Paul and Dorothy Pearl (Anderson) Handler.



Bill was extremely loving and proud of his four children and their spouses: Wendy (Dave), Christopher (the late Jane), the late Jay and Karie (Tim). He is also survived by his sister, Connie, granddaughter, Brooke, his partner and best friend of 38 years, Sally, her 3 children: Chuck (the late Shellie), Lynn (Jeff) and Amy (Brad) and their families. He is further survived by his ex-wife, Lois and many loving nephews and nieces. Bill was a loving father, partner, grandfather and friend to all. He will be deeply missed.



Bill was an extremely caring man with a heart of gold. He was a medic in the US Navy during the Korean War and proudly served his country for 4 years. He also worked for many years at Nicolet Paper Company in De Pere, WI. Bill was an entrepreneur and started his own TV repair business "back in the day" when photoelectric tubes and many other gadgets were inside of televisions. He loved Packer football and in his early years attended many stock-car races and shows at the The Carlton West. He also enjoyed movies, TV, working on his computer, reading and doing chores. Bill was an active volunteer for many years a the Weidner Center.



Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish (220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, WI), Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 to 11AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Fr. Richard Getchel, celebrant and full military honors. Private family entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



A special thank you to all the doctors and nursing staff at Aurora Hospital, Green Bay and Aurora At-Home Hospice for their loving care and support. A very special thank you to St. Francis Xavier Parish, De Pere, Fr. Richard Getchel, Newcomer Funeral Home and Fr. Paul Ducharme for coming to Bill's house to pray over him. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary