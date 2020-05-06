|
|
William DeWindt
Oconto - William "Bill" Joseph DeWindt, 57, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family after a 15-month battle with cancer. Bill was born September 9th, 1962 in Oconto to the late Donald and Claire (Cassanova) DeWindt. He graduated from Oconto High School in 1980. While there, he broke and still holds the record for the 2 mile run in Track & Field. Bill married Kereen Halonen on May 3rd, 1986 and they enjoyed 34 years of love and devotion. Even through the tough times he was still the strongest one in the room keeping everyone together. His wife Kereen devoted her time to loving and caring for him until his time came. Bill was always there to give a helping hand for anyone that needed it and never expected anything in return. If you had any home project on the list, he was there to make it happen. Bill impacted the life of everyone he knew with his laughter, wisdom, strength, and sense of humor. Bill devoted over 30 years of his career with Alter Recycling (previously Samuels Recycling) and started enjoying an early retirement at 52 years old. His favorite past times were golfing with his family and friends, watching countless football games (and reruns) for hours on end, hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kereen DeWindt; two children, Jasen (McKenzie) DeWindt, Stephanie (Cody) Lee; four sisters, Kathy Frease, Mary (Dennis) Pillsbury, Sharon (Jay) LeTourneau, Jean (Butch) Kostreva; five brothers, Peter (Connie) DeWindt, John (Kim) DeWindt, Tom (Vicki) DeWindt, Jim DeWindt, sister-in-law Pam DeWindt; and three grandchildren, Beatrice, William and Maxwell.Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Claire (Cassanova) Dewindt, and his brother Paul DeWindt. Bill always shared a special bond with his brother Paul and they both fought their battles with cancer together, down to their chemo treatments. Our family is grateful they had each other through one of the hardest times of their lives.
Our whole family would like to thank all of our friends and family that came together to help us through this difficult journey. We have never seen so much love and words will never justify the gratitude we have for each and every one of you. We would also like to thank the medical staff at Aurora Hospital and Aurora Home Care for helping with his treatments and care.
Due to the coronavirus we will be holding a private service with immediate family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 13, 2020