William E. Guffey



Coleman - William "Bill" Guffey, Coleman - William E. Guffey, 79, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He had battled with various heath issues for years before finally succumbing to renal cancer. Bill was born on July 25, 1939 in Newburg, MO to the late Mildred Freeman and Edwin Guffey. In 1955 he moved to Trenton, MI with his mother Mildred and stepfather, Richard J. Freeman. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1957 as senior class president. After graduation, Bill attended Wayne State Univeristy for two years, and then left to attend Naval Training at Great Lakes Training Center. Recruit Leader of his Naval Academy Class was an accomplishment that he was especially proud of. Choosing to leave the Navy after four years of service, he was honorably discharged and received 4 service medals. Bill and Shirley K. Kley, also of Trenton, were married on July 25, 1964. His position at Dana Corporation was the first of many manufacturing jobs, and this began his life-long career in the Manufacturing Industry. Known as a turn-around specialist, he held managerial positions at various locations in the Mid-West. In 1993 he graduated from UWGB with a degree in Business Administration. Born with an inquisitive mind, he believed strongly in a person's ability to improve themselves through education. An avid outdoorsman and nature lover, Bill was in his "happy place" at the family property on the Peshtigo River. Spoiling his grandchildren was also one of his favorite pastimes.



Bill was preceded in death by: his grandparents Belle and Homer Guffey, his parents, Uncle Homer "Junior" (Barbara) Guffey, and his brother Albey (Connie) Guffey. Surviving Bill are: his wife Shirley, son Sean (Emily) Guffey, daughter Corinne Rose, brothers Richard Guffey, Ronald Guffey, Jim (Sara) Guffey, Joe (Dora) Guffey, and Steve (Nikki) Guffey, sisters Marilyn (Rodney) Hoke, and Darlene (Mark) Bramel, grandchildren Nalu and Keanu Rose, Emma and Quinn Guffey, and Gretchen Woodward, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at newcomergreenbay.com Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary