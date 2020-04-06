|
William E. Schumacher
Green Bay - Bill was welcomed home to the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning hours of April 4, 2020. Bill was born on March 23, 1949, to the late Walter and Dorothy (Flickinger) Schumacher in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
On September 22, 1973, Bill was united in marriage to Krystal (Kris) Schumacher at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephensville, Wisconsin. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
At the age of eight, Bill moved with his family from Eau Claire to a home on Lake Wissota near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. It was there that Bill developed his lifelong passion for boating and spending time "on the water." After graduating from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967, Bill went on to earn a diploma in mechanics from the District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He worked for several auto repair shops and Lake Wissota Marina before returning to school. In 1976, Bill graduated from UW-Stout. Bill began his teaching career at Green Bay Preble High School in 1976 as an industrial arts and driver education teacher. Bill completed his MS degree in Education from Lesley College in 1992. Prior to retiring from Preble HS in 2010, Bill taught auto mechanics, small engine repair, and woodworking. He also taught small engine repair for many years as an evening adjunct instructor for NWTC.
After retiring from teaching, Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends on his boat on the Bay of Green Bay, working in the garage or his shop, and in recent years having lunch with the "Wednesday Lunch Guys." He found the most pleasure spending time with his three grandsons.
To family and friends, Bill was the "go-to guy" for anything that needed fixing, repairing, or building. In spite of developing a degenerative neuromuscular disorder in his hands and arms at a young age, he was a talented woodworking craftsman. Bill's dry sense of humor and gruff exterior often hid his tender heart and compassionate nature.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kris; sons Scott Schumacher, Green Bay and Timothy (Amanda) Schumacher, Appleton; grandsons Tyler, Green Bay, Owen and Alec, Appleton; sister-in-law, Barb Schumacher, Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Karla(Tom) Luehring, Shiocton; nephews, David (Mary Ann) Schumacher, Dennis(Pam) Schumacher, Rev.Andrew (Nicole) Luehring, Mitchell (Rachel) Luehring, and niece, Brittany (Chris)Burden.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Robert Schumacher and sister, Sandy Schumacher.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service for Bill will be held at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, Suamico, Wisconsin with Pastor Peter Zaffros officiating. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund in Bill's memory supporting education will be established. Condolences may be left at www.lyndahl.com. The mailing address for Lyndahl Funeral Home is 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54304.
Bill's family would like to thank Pastor Peter Zaffros; Drs. Lippert, Monroy, Gala, Hansen, Tuttle, and Groteluchen; and the staff of Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020