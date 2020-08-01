1/1
William E. "Bill" Spice
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Spice

Green Bay - William E. "Bill" Spice, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born November 30, 1939, in Oconto Falls to the late Elton and Jeanette (Jansen) Spice.

Bill was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves. On August 14, 1965, Bill married Judith A. "Judy" Hendrickson. Bill worked for Nichol Tool and Machine for the majority of his career until his retirement. He loved hunting and being outdoors. Cars were a passion of his and he loved to spend his time repairing, restoring, and racing cars. Family was very important to Bill. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Bill (Lynn) Spice, Mary (Dave) Schultz; his four grandchildren, Brenden, Malorie, Logan, and Matt; his sisters and brothers, Patricia Pierquet, Jack (Joyce) Spice, Jeanne (Wally) Jennings, and Dan (Carol) Spice; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Pierquet, Jerry Van Ess; and several other family and friends.

By the family's wishes private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved