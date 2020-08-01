William E. "Bill" Spice
Green Bay - William E. "Bill" Spice, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born November 30, 1939, in Oconto Falls to the late Elton and Jeanette (Jansen) Spice.
Bill was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves. On August 14, 1965, Bill married Judith A. "Judy" Hendrickson. Bill worked for Nichol Tool and Machine for the majority of his career until his retirement. He loved hunting and being outdoors. Cars were a passion of his and he loved to spend his time repairing, restoring, and racing cars. Family was very important to Bill. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Bill (Lynn) Spice, Mary (Dave) Schultz; his four grandchildren, Brenden, Malorie, Logan, and Matt; his sisters and brothers, Patricia Pierquet, Jack (Joyce) Spice, Jeanne (Wally) Jennings, and Dan (Carol) Spice; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Pierquet, Jerry Van Ess; and several other family and friends.
By the family's wishes private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
