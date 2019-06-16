|
William Forrest Corbin
Green Bay - William Forrest Corbin died unexpectedly from an allergic reaction on June 13, 2019, at the age of 45. Bill was born on August 16, 1973, to John and Mary (Sacotte)Corbin in Green Bay and was a 1992 graduate of Pulaski High School.
Bill enjoyed being outdoors; walking in the woods, fishing, camping, and being at the lake up north. Bill lived for his girls, Kya and Cassandra. They loved being outdoors with their dad and going to Camp Daniel with him. He had a great appreciation for music, and also passed that love on to his girls. He was a member of the bands "The Bill Project" and "Keep Off The Grass" with Joe and John Raymaker and Paul Thoren.
Bill was a wonderful father, son, and brother, as well as a good friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill worked as a mason for many years and made long lasting friendships with his coworkers.
Though Bill had many physical difficulties during his life he never complained. Even in death, Bill gave others a better chance at life as an organ donor.
Years ago, Bill placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and is now "absent from the body and . . . at home with the Lord." (II Corinthians 5:8)
Bill is survived by his daughters, Kya and Cassandra, Green Bay; parents, John and Mary Corbin, Suamico; brothers: John (Sarah) Corbin, Green Bay, David (Dawn) Corbin, Washington, and his sister, Sara (Patrick) Lara, Pulaski; nieces and nephews, and special friend, Elizabeth Ferry, Green Bay.
Friends are invited to gather with family at Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 Libal St., Green Bay, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Brian Kult officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Bill's daughters.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019