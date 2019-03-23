|
William "Bill" George Appleby
Green Bay - William "Bill" George Appleby, 86, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1932, to parents George and Evelyn (Jensen) Appleby.
Bill grew up in Milwaukee and was a graduate of Rufus King High School. He was athletically gifted and went on to graduate from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in Recreation. Bill starred as a track athlete and is a member of the UW-Milwaukee Athletic Hall of Fame. He also met his wife, Susanne (Sue) Schuster, at college, who he married in 1955.
Bill started his career in recreation with a job that sent him and Sue to Dayton, Ohio for a few years before finding another opportunity in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Through his early career, he was an avid Packer fan, which wasn't easy in Bear country. In 1968, he accepted the Green Bay Superintendent of Parks and Recreation position where he spent 23 years until retiring in 1991.
Bill had a lot of adventures in his life and there were three bragging rights that he was proud of; he participated in the 1956 U.S. Olympic trials - competing in the decathlon; he "Really" did attend the 1967 Ice Bowl; and he worked at the Masters golf tournament for nine years, serving as a gallery guard on the par 3 fourth hole.
Bill is survived by his loving family; his wife of 63 years, Susanne Appleby; and daughters, Virginia "Viki" Appleby (Dave Baumgart), Laura "Lori" Appleby, and Jennifer (Brian) Klaus.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie McWilliams and her husband Tom; and both parents, George and Evelyn.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019