|
|
William "Billy" H. Byng
Abrams - William "Billy" H. Byng, 62, Abrams resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. He was born on May 12, 1957 in Green Bay to the Wallace and Mary (Blazer) Byng. On April 30, 1977 he married Debbie Bonk at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also like working around the house, spending time up north and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Byng; son, Brandon Byng; daughter, Genna (Kimmie Andersen) Byng; siblings, David (Lori) Byng, Joey Byng, Scott (Lisa) VanDreel and Patty (Tom) Rabida; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat Powell, Don (Linda) Bonk, Clara (Eugene) Leonard and Jenny (Robert) Anderson; close family friend, Brian Meshak; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mike Byng, Kathy Nitka, Karen Byng and Steve Byng; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Gen Bonk; niece, Shari Anderson; nephew and godson, Chad Smits.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Billy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Aurora BayCare ICU and Aurora at Home Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020