Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Byng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Billy" Byng


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. "Billy" Byng Obituary
William "Billy" H. Byng

Abrams - William "Billy" H. Byng, 62, Abrams resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. He was born on May 12, 1957 in Green Bay to the Wallace and Mary (Blazer) Byng. On April 30, 1977 he married Debbie Bonk at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also like working around the house, spending time up north and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Byng; son, Brandon Byng; daughter, Genna (Kimmie Andersen) Byng; siblings, David (Lori) Byng, Joey Byng, Scott (Lisa) VanDreel and Patty (Tom) Rabida; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat Powell, Don (Linda) Bonk, Clara (Eugene) Leonard and Jenny (Robert) Anderson; close family friend, Brian Meshak; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mike Byng, Kathy Nitka, Karen Byng and Steve Byng; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Gen Bonk; niece, Shari Anderson; nephew and godson, Chad Smits.

Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Billy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Aurora BayCare ICU and Aurora at Home Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -