William "Bill" H. DeBeck, Jr.
Tawas City, MI - William "Bill" H. DeBeck, Jr, 75, of Tawas City, Michigan passed away peacefully, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to William Sr, and Doris DeBeck on April 22, 1944 in Green Bay.
Bill in the US Army from 1965-67. He worked in many places over the years, but his shining glory was the Red Barn/Red Barron restaurant as owner/operator in Madison, WI, Manager/ Bartender at the World Famous Buckeye Inn in Madison, WI and Bill would later retire from Lawton Foundry in Green Bay.
His absence will leave a giant hole in our hearts and lives.
Bill is survived by his 3 daughters, Erin DeBeck, Kristin (Dareck) Cherwinski, and Angela (Eric) Kauffman; grandchildren, Zane (Kristina) DeBeck, Keegan Cherwinski, Noah, Jack and Molly Kauffman and one great-grandchild, Tessa DeBeck (who he called beautiful). Bill is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Lee DeBeck, Robert (Tina) DeBeck, Ron (Sue) DeBeck, Bonnie (Robert) Vanderleest, Jerry (Gloria) DeBeck and Kathy (Don) Dickert; and manynieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Nancy DeBeck.
Visitation at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason Street, Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1pm until the Celebration of Life at 3pm followed by full military honors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019