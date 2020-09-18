William "Bill" H. Eastman
Green Bay - William Henry Eastman, age 87, died in his home in Green Bay, WI on September 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He went on to earn a Business Degree from St Norbert College. Bill met and married Doris Jean Butrymowicz in June of 1953. After serving as an officer in the US Army during the Korean War, he worked for nearly 30 years with the Prudential Insurance Company. After retiring he worked for years as the pro shop manager at Woodside Golf Club. Bill was a successful football coach with the Allouez Buccaneers. He also coached girls softball. Above those things, Bill was a dedicated member of Central Assembly of God and served many years as a deacon and song leader.
Mr Eastman is survived by his wife, Doris, their daughters Debra, Jean, Vicki and Lori, their sons, Mitch and Scott, sons- and daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty and June.
There'll be a private memorial service held at the former Central Assembly of God on Sunday, September 27th before Bill's earthly remains will be interred at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for a memorial bench to be installed at the Allouez Buccaneer field. To donate, please send donations to the estate's executor, Mitch Eastman, PO Box 543, Green Bay, WI 54305 or visit www.BillsBench.com
to contribute via GoFundMe.