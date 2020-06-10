William Harder
Green Bay - William "Bill" T. Harder, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1948 in Milwaukee to Russell and Elizabeth (Thornton) Harder. He married Marie Laux on May 29, 1971 and together they had two sons.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 991 Pilgrim Way from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral service at 2:00 pm. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.