William "Bill" Holzem
Lakewood - William "Bill" Holzem, age 78 of Lakewood, passed away on February 16th, 2019 from natural causes. Bill was born on July 24, 1940 to the late Joe and Ruth Holzem.
Bill is survived by his former wife, Carol (Geyer) Holzem; their four children, Trish (Mike) Loesher, Jeff (Nora) Holzem, Dave (Becky) Holzem, and Joe (Nichole) Holzem; their grandchildren, Michael Pierrard, Justin Holzem, Tyler Loesher, Sean Holzem, Rachel Holzem, and Delaney Holzem; great-grandchildren, Cason and Azaleah.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Mikle.
Family and friends may call at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Lakewood WI, on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019