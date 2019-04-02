|
|
William J. "Bill" Dellemann
Manitowoc - William J. "Bill" Dellemann, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.
He was born on November 30, 1941 in Pilsen, Wisconsin, son of the late Lawrence and Lucille (Kucera) Dellemann. Bill attended and graduated from Luxemburg High School. He enlisted in the National Guard, serving for almost ten years. In his younger years, Bill farmed in the Township of Carlton, Kewaunee County area and was employed with Paragon Electric, Two Rivers. He then drove semi for Dean Brennan Transport, Manitowoc, for 20 years until his retirement. Bill enjoyed bowling, playing sheepshead and fishing. He loved to collect things and was well known for his sense of humor. In his spare time, Bill volunteered his time as a bell ringer with the Salvation Army.
Survivors include the love of his life: Eileen Kabat, Manitowoc, and her two sons: Tony and Joe; his three children: Cathleen (Tim) Lenzner, Manitowoc, David Dellemann, Manitowoc, and Dawn Dellemann-Sprang, Kewaunee; two grandchildren: Jeff Sprang and Scott Dellemann; one step-granddaughter: Raven Lenzner; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack (Mary) Dellemann, Denmark, Bob (Sandy) Dellemann, Luxemburg, and Joe (Gail) Dellemann, Luxemburg; and five sisters and four brothers-in-law: Nancy (Dennis) Haucke, Algoma, Helen (Buddy) LaCrosse, Kewaunee, Franny (Sidney) LaCrosse, Kewaunee, Karen Baudhuin, Casco, and Grace (Bill) Slayton, Luxemburg. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law: Ed (Norma) Dellemann; and a brother-in-law: Bob Baudhuin.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, E. 860 WI-29, Luxemburg. Officiating at the Mass will be the Rev. Dennis Drury. Bill will be laid to rest at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Pilsen.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019