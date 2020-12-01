William (Bill) J. Falk
Green Bay - William J. (Bill) Falk, 87, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 26, 1933 in Green Bay, son of the late Harold and Edythe (Black) Falk. He grew up on a small working farm on south Military Avenue with his six other siblings. With his father gone in the merchant marine and then navy during WWII, running the farm, which had no running water or heat fell to his mother and all the Falk children. From this experience he developed a strong work ethic, and more importantly a sense of family values, and how families come together to support each other through tough times. He often mentioned how before the house had heat, he and his four brothers would share one bed together, and if it was cold, all the children would sleep on the floor in the kitchen next to the wood stove. Bill also developed a love for horses on the farm, and often rode bareback, as well as in races at the Brown county fairgrounds. He garnered a nickname from his younger brothers and neighbors as "Wild Bill" due to his riding style and chasing them on horseback through the fields. Bill attended Green Bay West High School. He was a graduate of the Wisconsin Military Academy and received their highest award of Honor Cadet. Bill served in the US Army and Wisconsin National Guard from 1950 until his retirement from military service in 1976 at the rank of captain. He was on active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960's and based in Ft. Lewis, WA. On April 3, 1954 he married the former Mary Gatz in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2018. Following his military service, Bill was employed by and spent his entire career at the Marketing Association of America, a cooperative of cheese manufacturers based throughout the state of Wisconsin, starting as a shipping clerk, he worked himself up all the way to the General Manager role from which he retired. He had also earned a cheesemaking certification, served on the Green Bay Cheese Exchange, and was a pioneer in the field. Outside of work Bill enjoyed golf, once scoring a hole in one as well as sailing on Green Bay (Windjammers Sailing Club & Green Bay Yacht Club) and Lake Michigan. Bill even built his own 26-foot sailboat in his driveway. Bill's true love though was his family and Christian faith, and not just coincidence woodworking. He built several furniture, tables, cabinets not just for all his children and grandchildren, but much of the same for his place of worship St. Mark's Lutheran church in Green Bay & Depere, affectionately earning him the nickname of "Noah".
Bill is survived by his children and their spouses, Lee (Donna) Falk, Doylestown, PA, Glen (Lisa) Falk, Green Bay, Linda (John Mande) Falk, Green Bay, and Diane (Ken) Destree), Green Bay; 11 grandchildren, William (Carrie) Babiash, Christopher (Jenny) Babiash, Jacob Destree, Maxwell (Abby) Destree, Maria Destree, Carly Falk, Travis Falk, Kaylee Falk, Ashley Falk, Justin (Janet) Taylor, Bryan Taylor; nine great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn Arcand, Bob Phillips; three sisters-in-law, Priscilla Falk, Ruth Falk, Maureen Falk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Falk; four brothers, Harold Falk, Raymond (Joyce) Falk, Ernie Falk, Allen Falk; sister Adele, one brother-in-law, Don Arcand.
Private family services were held for Bill at St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Cremation has taken place and Bill has been laid to rest with his wife Mary at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. The family would also like to extend a Thank You to Unity Hospice for their compassion and excellent professional care. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Bill's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
