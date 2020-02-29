Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church, Wrightstown
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church, Wrightstown
William J. Verheyen Obituary
William J. Verheyen

Wrightstown - William J. Verheyen, 88, Wrightstown, passed away Friday February 28, 2020. He was born April 5, 1931 to the late William and Leona (Brittnacher) Verheyen. On October 28, 1952 he married Lois Gerondale at St. Paul Catholic Church, Wrightstown. Bill farmed until he was 48, and then went on to work for the Co-op until retirement. He enjoyed trying his luck at the casino, bowling, golfing, and going to the cabin up north. It was time though that was spent with family that meant the most to him.

He is survived by his wife Lois of 67 years, their children; Linda (Tim) Prokash, Michael (Rhonda) Verheyen, Bob Verheyen, as well as 13 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, two sisters; Pat Haen, Marilyn Landerman, and his brother Glen (Vanessa) Verheyen. Bill was preceded in death by 3 children; Bruce, Mark, Karen, as well as a great grandchild Peyton, and his sister Dolores.

Friends may call after 1:00PM Wednesday March 4, 2020 at St. Clare Catholic Church, Wrightstown, until Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00PM with Fr. Willard Van De Loo and Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in spring. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
